Vince Russo thinks WWE released Chelsea Green due to Matt Cardona (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Chelsea Green’s WWE departure could be down to Matt Cardona refusing to let WWE use their pool.

Cardona (f.k.a Zack Ryder in WWE) is engaged to Green. In June 2020, WWE asked Green if the company could shoot a SmackDown segment with Mandy Rose and Otis at their pool. Cardona, who received his release two months earlier, rejected WWE’s request.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, he said the pool incident was a turning point for Green in WWE.

“See, bro, that’s huge. You and I laugh, ‘What do you mean we can’t use the pool?!’ You and I laugh… Bro, they [WWE] never forget stuff. If you look at that relationship [Chelsea Green and WWE] and pinpoint, ‘Okay, when did the problems for me start?’ it’s the second he didn’t let them use the pool. Now they were gonna take it out on her. Bro, we talked about it when it happened! When it happened, we said, ‘She’s done.’ The fact that he would not let them use the pool, they’re gonna cut her loose, right?”

Vince Russo thinks Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona did the right thing

Chelsea Green worked for WWE from August 2018 to April 2021

Matt Cardona said on his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (H/T Wrestling Inc.) that he was “shaking with anger” after WWE’s pool request. He was particularly annoyed due to the fact that they asked Chelsea Green if they could use the pool instead of him.

Vince Russo agreed with Cardona’s stance and said anyone would have done the same in his situation.

“Matt said what any of us would have said. He said, ‘What? Are you out of your minds?’ And that’s what any of us would have said.”

Following her WWE release, Chelsea Green told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that she is planning to use her YouTube channel again. She also plans to start her own podcast.

