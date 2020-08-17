Vince Russo trashes WWE's Retribution faction, compares them to sixth-graders

On the latest edition of his podcast, Vince Russo discussed the Retribution angle from WWE SmackDown. Russo was clearly not a fan of the segment from WWE SmackDown and at one point wondered if it had been a parody. He also said that the segment looked like sixth-graders taking over a school:

First of all, I thought the ninjas were taking over SmackDown because they are people all dressed in black and I'm like, okay well, the ninjas are all dressed in black on RAW, are these the ninjas? I'm still not sure they're not the ninjas but you got five people, one of thems clearly a female, all coming in at literally 5 foot 6 or below. And, they're taking over an empty Performance Center and they're jumping around like idiots. Bro, I swear this is like, keep in mind this is all parody. Literally, bro, it looked like sixth-graders taking over the elementary school.

HERE WE GO AGAIN!



RETRIBUTION is here on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/souBwqHYxe — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020

Russo also questioned why no one from the WWE SmackDown locker room came out during this whole segment:

You literally had 5 people, 5"8 and below. I don't know where the locker room is. I don't know what the locker room is doing. All I know is that if this isn't a parody, holy c***.

Vince Russo says that the Retribution angle on WWE SmackDown was "beyond bad"

Vince Russo's criticism of the angle didn't end there. He went on to continue discussing whether the angle could be a parody. Russo said that if it was not a parody, the segment was "beyond bad" and also had criticism for higher-ups in WWE:

Then they have a chainsaw and they chainsaw the ropes. Bro, this is a parody of a wrestling show and if there is anybody out there that literally cannot understand how a 60 year old man is not gonna waste one second of his time with this ****** stupidity is beyond me. In the guise of this being a parody, they are brilliant. If I am wring and this is not a parody, these are the stupidest people - and I'm talking Vince, I'm talking Bruce, I'm talking Stephanie, I'm talking Hunter, I'm talking whoever has any type of say so in this company. These are the stupidest bunch of individuals I have ever witnessed in my entire life. This went beyond bad, like bad would be at this point a compliment. I don't even know in my vast vocabulary if I could find a word suitable for what I witnessed on Friday night.

Vince Russo has been a controversial figure in pro wrestling for many years. Despite his success with WWE in the Attitude Era, he did not do well in WCW and later on in TNA. Russo has also been an outspoken critic of WWE creative in recent years.

