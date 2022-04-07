Vince Russo on WWE possibly changing policy about top superstars after recent Triple H remark (Exclusive)

Vince Russo hopes Triple H’s comment about WWE’s recruitment strategy will prompt a change in how the company presents its top superstars.

Triple H once told ex-WWE star Ryback that the company is now built around the brand name instead of individual stars like John Cena. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the NXT founder hinted at a change in approach when he claimed that WWE wants “larger-than-life” superstars.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about The Game’s remarks. He also noted how the 14-time World Champion said WWE does not want people who resemble “next door neighbors” on its roster:

“They did everything to live up to that word [build WWE around the brand name], and I said from the get-go, ‘Bro, people wanna see television stars on TV,'" said Russo. "I’ve used the next door neighbor scenario many times, so I wanna believe they’ve learned their lesson. Here’s why I believe that, Chris: they let a lot of next door neighbors go to AEW.” [7:52-8:21]

In the video above, Russo also discusses The King of Kings’ retirement and the origin of one of his most famous nicknames.

Vince Russo explains why Triple H and WWE’s approach may have changed

The likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been presented as top stars in WWE over the last decade. The long-term rivals even headlined WrestleMania against each other three times in seven years.

Moving forward, Vince Russo believes WWE has to capitalize on superstars’ popularity and not hold so many people back from becoming main-eventers:

“I honestly believe they came to the realization that that [holding superstars back] was not working, there are no big stars, and that they had to make a change," said Russo. "Like I said, I think the proof is in how many next door neighbors they let go to AEW.” [8:28-8:48]

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly are among the most notable names who joined AEW without receiving an opportunity on WWE’s main roster. Samoa Joe and William Regal also recently signed with AEW after leaving their positions as WWE talent scouts.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Colin Tessier