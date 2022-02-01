"A rapper beats up half your roster"- Veteran says Triple H proven right on WWE not building a new megastar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo didn't mince his words while criticizing WWE's Royal Rumble booking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The former writer recalled a famous Triple H statement where The Game revealed that WWE would not build a marquee name ever again.

While Vince Russo was shocked when Triple H made the comments, the outspoken personality felt that WWE had lived up to the Cerebral Assassin's claims with its creative choices over the past few years.

Russo said WWE had failed to create new stars as the company continues to rely on legends and celebrities outside of pro wrestling.

Russo said fans tune in to TV shows to watch larger-than-life characters and admitted that Vince McMahon's promotion had recently fallen short of that objective.

"Bro, here's the bottom line. Listen, Triple H made it clear; we are no longer going to create stars; not one person is going to be bigger than the WWE. That's what he said. When he said that, I could not believe that he said it because when you break it down to the most basic of fundamentals, we watch TV to watch television stars. That's what we tune into TV for; we want to see stars. Kevin Costner is a star on Yellowstone. We want to see stars. So, I didn't take Triple H seriously. But they have, without a shadow of a doubt, lived up to that comment, and they stopped making stars," explained Vince Russo. [04:29 -05:20]

Vince Russo highlighted the company's issues with building new stars by noting how Bad Bunny was booked better than actual wrestlers in the Royal Rumble.

"To add insult to injury, Bad Bunny, he didn't even perform in MMA. This guy is just a rapper. He comes in the ring; he beats up half your roster. A rapper beats up half your roster. And I'm like, okay guys, you lived up to your word. You didn't create any stars. Now, you have no stars," added Russo. [06:15 - 06:40]

You can watch the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

WWE's Elimination Chamber card is slowly taking shape following the Royal Rumble

The RAW after Royal Rumble predictably featured some significant storyline developments as the company confirmed two matches for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

Bobby Lashley will defend his title against five other men inside the Chamber. In addition to the reigning champion, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles will compete in a world title showdown inside the steel structure.

The company announced one other match for the Elimination Chamber. Lita is set to have her first singles match in over ten years when she takes on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE is expected to push several established faces towards WrestleMania, which could accurately represent Vince Russo's criticism of the lack of fresh top-tier talent. Do you agree? Share your views in the comments section below.

