Vince Russo on Triple H trying to fix Vince McMahon's bad booking of released WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has offered Triple H some advice on how he should book a rehired WWE Superstar who previously struggled under Vince McMahon’s leadership.

Karrion Kross received his release in November 2021 after a disappointing four months on RAW, which McMahon booked at the time. Triple H recently took over as WWE’s head of creative and almost immediately brought the two-time NXT Champion back on SmackDown.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Brian James and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show about casual fans’ view of Kross. He believes many of them are unlikely to have forgotten his RAW debut defeat against Jeff Hardy last year.

“Casual fans remember if you’ve been beaten,” Russo said. “They know. They have not forgotten that Jeff Hardy beat Karrion Kross, so part of erasing that stigma is now he’s gotta kill. Now if he comes out and destroys people, okay. But the casual fan, they do not forget.” [6:53-7:21]

In past generations, stars such as Big John Studd and King Kong Bundy were protected ahead of high-profile matches against the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan. While highlighting those names, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion explained that Kross needs to be booked in a dominant way moving forward.

“Brian, back before us, the Bundys, the Big John Studds, we can go on and on, those guys never lost,” Russo continued. “They were untouched before they got to Bruno or Hulk… This [Kross’ bad booking] is Vince, not Hunter [Triple H]. Because of what Vince did, you really need to bring him back looking to kill.” [7:22-7:51]

How Triple H reintroduced Karrion Kross to WWE television

The August 5 episode of SmackDown featured a promo segment between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. As McIntyre looked set to enter the ring, Karrion Kross attacked him out of nowhere following a distraction from Scarlett.

Scarlett, Kross’ wife and valet, placed an hourglass on the edge of the ring and stared into Reigns’ eyes. The segment ended with Kross pointing at The Tribal Chief before motioning “tick, tock.”

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3. Kross is not currently advertised to compete at the event.

