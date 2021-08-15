"This is all proving to Stephanie" - Vince Russo explains Triple H and Vince McMahon's WWE power struggle

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon is trying to prove a point to Stephanie McMahon about NXT being inferior to WWE’s main roster.

Triple H, who is married to Stephanie McMahon, founded WWE’s NXT brand in 2010. Earlier this month, Vince McMahon reportedly sanctioned the release of 13 NXT stars. Wrestle Votes also reported this week that “tensions were running high” behind the scenes before this week's NXT episode.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo claimed that Triple H wanted to prove to Stephanie McMahon that NXT was WWE’s best weekly show. To do that, he based the show around smaller superstars who Vince McMahon would not ordinarily push as main-eventers.

“Triple H now comes up with this gameplan that, ‘I am going to cater to the marks [wrestling fans],’” Russo said. “This is all proving to Stephanie, ‘Bro, your father’s writing RAW over there? That show sucks, Steph, but look at what they’re saying about me and NXT.’

“Now, Triple H is catering towards the mark audience, and how is he catering with them, Chris? Small guys, you know, 180 pounds, internet darlings, indie darlings. Bro, are you kidding me? Vince would send 80 percent of these guys to go get him coffee. But, meanwhile, he’s allowing it to happen.”

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon viewing NXT as a developmental brand

Vince McMahon watching an NXT show in 2016

In 2010, NXT debuted as a developmental brand which aimed to create the next generation of stars for Vince McMahon’s RAW and SmackDown shows. Due to NXT's popularity, it was marketed as WWE's third brand – equal to RAW and SmackDown – from 2019 onward.

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon is holding back former NXT stars on the main roster to prove that NXT is still a developmental brand.

“He’s allowing Triple H to spend all the time and all the resources into these little iddy biddy guys because you know why? Vince knows once they go to the main stage they’re not going to get over,” Russo added.

“That’s where he proves to his daughter, ‘Oh, yeah, Steph, the internet loves him [Triple H] and they love Adam Cole and they love all these guys. Yeah, that is developmental. Look what happens when they come to play in my house.’ Bro, I’m telling you it’s a struggle.”

The apparent power struggle between Triple H and Vince McMahon has become a key talking point since Karrion Kross' debut on RAW last month. The NXT Champion, who has been presented as an unstoppable force in NXT, lost his main-roster debut against Jeff Hardy in two minutes.

