"Both past their prime" - Ex-WWE writer on why he didn't want to see Undertaker's dream match

Former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that he wasn't keen on watching The Undertaker and Sting wrestle after they were past their primes.

The Deadman and Sting were stalwarts of WWE and WCW, respectively, and took their promotions to new heights. There were some similarities in their pro wrestling characters, especially after the current AEW star took on a persona inspired by the crow. The fans made comparisons between them and yearned for a dream match between the two icons.

Vince Russo, on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, said that he wasn't keen on watching The Undertaker and Sting face off in WWE as the two icons were not in their prime.

"You know what, I'll be honest with you, even at that time they were both past their prime. I just... if we could have seen the best of them - absolutely. But seeing them when they're both beyond their prime - it would still be really special seeing them in the ring together but I would've hated for it be sloppy or slow. They would perform off the wazoo, but for the time is for the time. By the time they got to the same company, I just think it was a little too late," said Russo. (From 24:10 to 24:55)

DDP, who was also on the show, stated That Undertaker was a darker character than Sting.

WWE legend The Undertaker feels a match with Sting would've been great earlier in their careers

Sting @Sting bit.ly/WWECStingFile In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis bit.ly/WWECStingFile https://t.co/CaHuOWWC99

The Phenom has previously indicated that he would've loved to face Sting, but it should've happened earlier in their careers.

"To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s. But there's a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn't co-operate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult."

Sting stayed with WCW from the 80s until the company shut down in 2001. He then joined TNA before finally making the switch to WWE in 2014. During his stint with the world's largest wrestling promotion, the former WCW Champion had dream matches with Triple H and Seth Rollins.

Sting is currently a part of AEW, where he has wrestled a few times despite being in his 60s.

