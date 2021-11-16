"Could you imagine Austin doing that?" - Vince Russo is unhappy with what Big E did on this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone were back to dissect this week's episode of RAW for Sportskeeda Wrestling, and the former WWE writer spoke at length about how WWE booked Big E on the latest show.

After suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Kevin Owens last week, Big E opened the most recent RAW and was his joyful and energetic self. Vince Russo noted that a wrestler who got attacked should ideally be serious and out for blood the following week:

"From Big E to Vince McMahon, are they just morons? This guy was left laying, got his butt kicked as we went off the air, and he is smiling and high-fiving and pandering to the crowd. Again, bro, I'm going to bring up the Attitude Era. Could you imagine Austin doing that? Could you imagine Austin left laying and showing up the next week with a smile on his face? Like, what is wrong with these people? Do they not even watch their own show? Now, I'm told from week to week, Vince forgets what happens. Okay, bro, somebody's got to remember what happened. Somebody has got to say, 'Vince, Big E got his tail whooped at the end of the show; he has got to come out full of piss and vinegar. He can't be doing, 'Hello there, Indianapolis!' Like, what is wrong with these people, Chris? How are these people employed, bro, if they can't get something that simple, right?" explained Vince Russo.

Vince Russo criticized WWE for getting the fundamentals wrong and felt that Big E should not have been 'smiling and high-fiving' fans on RAW. Instead, the reigning WWE champion should have been pushed to go straight after Kevin Owens.

He added that Steve Austin would never have been seen goofing around after getting assaulted and explained how Big E's current booking hurt his character.

Vince Russo on WWE's creative direction for RAW

Vince Russo stated that WWE officials could not write realistic angles and segments as they weren't in touch with reality:

"They are so out of freaking touch with reality. It's not even funny, bro. This is being out of touch with the rest of the world. They are so out of touch with reality; If this you know what was real, how would these people act? They are so out of touch, bro, it's not even funny," added Vince Russo.

He found it sad that WWE was clueless about the basics of storytelling and provided a relevant example to explain his argument further. Russo explained that a man expecting to get revenge over another person would never be in a cheerful mood when the time comes to fight.

Vince Russo cited a familiar bar fight story. He said that a person hell-bent on getting some retribution would be the last person to have a big smile on his face:

"Do you know what's so sad about this show? To the basic fundamentals. Chris, I want to lay something out to you. It's this fundamental; you get your butt whipped, [you're] left laying, half unconscious. All of a sudden bro, you catch wind that the guy who is going to beat you up is going to be at the same bar in a couple of days. So, bro, the beating is going through your mind. You're thinking about what this guy did to you, and you're thinking about what you're going to do to him, and you can't wait, bro, for Monday night. When the guy is at the bar, and you tap on his shoulders, and he turns around, and ba-boom!" Vince Russo continued, "You show up at the bar that you know the bar the guy is going to be at. You've got a big smile on your face, you're high-fiving everybody, 'Hey everybody! Hello, Indianapolis!' Like, are they morons?"

The segment really did come across a little awkward, especially with Big E choosing to wait until Kevin Owens finished his promo before walking up the ramp.

