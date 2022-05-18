"This is a Vince McMahon promo" - Vince Russo lambasts recent WWE RAW promo (Exclusive)

Following the latest episode of WWE RAW, former head writer Vince Russo criticized the recent Lacey Evans promo, stating that there was nothing of importance in the segment. The promo itself, according to Russo, abides by a certain template that has been assigned to multiple performers over a span of decades by Vince McMahon, making it seem recycled.

Evans returned to WWE last month after taking a year off due to pregnancy and has since been featured in promos where she has gone in-depth talking about her personal life. Her most recent appearance saw her discuss her service in the military before suggesting that no one in the locker room was as good as her.

As of late, recent reports have emerged stating that Evans might be turning heel, so a large portion of the audience is still unaware of her current moral alliance.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Dr Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo sat down to review this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Here's what Russo had to say regarding the recent reports surrounding Lacey Evans' heel turn and her promo on the show:

"I can't believe it's gonna be a heel turn. Who's saying this? The dirt sheets? I can't believe that. I don't believe that. I don't . . . [The promo] is predictable. This is a Vince McMahon promo. This is a Vince McMahon straight away promo that we've been hearing since Sgt. Slaughter. I mean that's why bro there is no meat to it. There's no reality to it. This is a Sgt. Slaughter promo. I [think she's gonna stay a babyface] too." [55:20 - 56:14]

Lacey Evans was involved in a storyline with Ric Flair before she took a hiatus from WWE

Lacey Evans was involved in a high-priority feud with Charlotte Flair earlier last year which led to Ric Flair returning for an on-screen program. Over the span of weeks, Evans managed to turn Flair to her side.

Nonetheless, Evans was scheduled for a match against Charlotte at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. However, she removed from the match because of her real-life pregnancy, which was also incorporated into the on-screen storyline.

