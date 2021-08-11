Vince Russo on Vince McMahon not understanding Bray Wyatt

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon failed to understand Bray Wyatt’s WWE characters.

Wyatt received his release from WWE on July 31 after 12 years with the company. Known as one of WWE’s most creative superstars behind the scenes, the 34-year-old reinvented himself by changing his on-screen persona throughout his career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo gave his opinion that WWE’s Chairman did not realize how good Wyatt’s ideas really were:

“I don’t think Vince ever got it,” Russo said. “And, bro, think about what we’re seeing on TV and his promos and how smart and how clever they are. Now think about him sitting across from Vince McMahon and having a one-on-one conversation and trying to explain that to Vince McMahon. I’m telling you, Chris, it’s exactly what you said. I don’t think he ever got it from day one.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Vince Russo about Bray Wyatt’s WWE exit. He also spoke about the number of WWE stars whose careers went downhill after losing high-profile matches against John Cena.

Vince Russo’s idea for Bray Wyatt in WWE

The Wyatt Family's first WWE vignettes were filmed in woodland areas

Bray Wyatt performed as two characters – 'Firefly Fun House' Bray Wyatt and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt – between 2019 and 2021. Before that, he made his name as the villainous leader of The Wyatt Family.

Vince Russo believes WWE should have capitalized on Wyatt’s unique character by presenting him in a different way on television:

“The minute that he comes in, either they beat the cr*p out of somebody for a belt, any belt, and then the minute he comes in, ‘You want that belt? You gotta go in the backwoods of Arkansas and you’ve gotta get it from him,’” Russo said. “Because now, bro, you’re in the element. Now he could be the animal. He doesn’t have to do wrestling. That’s what they miss, bro. You could’ve took it to the back mountains of Arkansas, found 10 different locations, and you could’ve shot TV for an entire year over a weekend.”

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Russo added that Vince McMahon does not understand non-traditional wrestling concepts. He also said that Bray Wyatt is “better than wrestling” and he should pursue a career in Hollywood.

