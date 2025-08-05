Vince Russo "Walked Out" After Hulk Hogan's "Crazy" Pitch to Kurt Angle and Sting (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was a TNA creative team member when Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, and Sting worked for the company. In an exclusive video, the veteran wrestling writer recalled how he once walked out of a meeting shortly before a show.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The wrestling icon's TNA contract contained a creative control clause, allowing him to change storylines at short notice.

Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis that Angle and Sting once spent an entire week coming up with ideas for a match. Hogan then allegedly wanted to alter the script at the last minute, prompting Russo to leave the room.

"After they lay out the entire match, Hulk looks at them and says, 'What about this?'" Russo said. "This is Kurt and Sting now. This ain't two jabrones. Now he's laying out some crazy thing, and, Mac, they're looking at me. Sting and Kurt are like, 'Are you freaking kidding me, bro? We tried to call you all week. You're gonna come in an hour before our match?' Mac, I was so hot. I walked out. I walked out. Because if I would have stayed in that room, I would have blew my cool." [3:43 – 4:27]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why a meeting with Dixie Carter and Eric Bischoff led to his TNA departure.

Vince Russo on Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan's laid-back approach

From 2010 to 2013, Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan played key roles both on-screen and off-screen in TNA.

According to Vince Russo, the former WCW duo often disappeared for several hours before shows while the writing team worked hard behind the scenes:

"We had a production meeting at 11 o'clock in the morning. It's over at 12 o'clock. When the production meeting is over at 12 o'clock, bro, we're working all day long, all day long. When the production meeting was over at 12 o'clock, Eric and Hulk would disappear, and they would show up about an hour before showtime." [2:04 – 2:30]

Russo also disclosed details about Hulk Hogan allegedly blocking Bret Hart from joining TNA as the company's Commissioner.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

