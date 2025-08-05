Vince Russo blasts Eric Bischoff, says he was "dead to me" after meeting betrayal (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo famously clashed behind the scenes during their time in TNA and WCW. In a recent video about Hulk Hogan's life, Russo reflected on an explosive meeting he once had with Bischoff in TNA.

Legendary wrestler Bret Hart verbally agreed to join TNA before returning to WWE in 2010. According to Russo, Bischoff, and former TNA President Dixie Carter were on board with The Hitman's potential arrival. However, Hogan allegedly shot down the idea of his former WWE rival signing with the company.

Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis that Bischoff began "burying" Hart in a meeting with Carter once he heard what Hogan had to say. From that day on, the veteran writer never had any respect for the former WCW executive.

"At this moment, Eric Bischoff was dead to me," Russo stated. "Dixie says, 'Okay, Vince, the floor is yours.' I said, 'Dixie, it's real simple. We all agreed on Bret Hart coming in, including Eric. Eric gave it his blessing, okay? Eric goes to Hulk, Hulk doesn't want Bret coming in, he's playing the creative card that you gave him, which I don't have a problem with, but rather than say Hulk doesn't want him in, Eric started burying Bret, who is a friend of mine, and I'm just not gonna stand for that.'" [8:23 – 9:06]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo elaborate on why backstage politics often frustrated him in TNA.

Vince Russo quit TNA after Eric Bischoff disagreement

In the same meeting, Eric Bischoff allegedly informed Dixie Carter about several things that Vince Russo had privately told him about her. Russo admitted to Carter that he had made comments to Bischoff regarding her management. The former WWE writer also clarified that he did not say anything negative that he had not already told her.

Over a decade later, Russo still cannot understand why Bischoff tells people he lied and became emotional in the meeting:

"A week after that, I gave Dixie my notice. I said, 'Dixie, I'm done.' Mac, I didn't have another job lined up. Nothing. I was done. Do you know what Eric's story is about that meeting, to this day? That he exposed me in front of Dixie as a liar. You ready for this, Mac? And [Bischoff claims] I started crying. That's Eric's story. That's the history with me, Eric, and Hulk." [11:14 – 11:54]

Russo had several spells with TNA as a creative team member between 2002 and 2014. He previously worked as a head writer in WCW and WWE.

