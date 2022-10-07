Former WWE Superstar should return after 15 years to feud with Bobby Lashley, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Vince Russo would like to see Bobby Lashley begin a new storyline with former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall.

Marshall dated Lashley between 2007 and 2010 and has two children with the current United States Champion. She appeared on WWE television between 2005 and 2007 after finishing fourth in the RAW Diva Search contest.

Russo worked with Lashley and Marshall during his time in IMPACT/TNA as a writer. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, he pitched an idea about the two feuding in a drama-filled WWE angle:

"Bring her back with a guy and tell the story of the [relationship] and accuse Bobby of this and the other thing (…) I'll buy into something like that!" Russo said. "But they're gonna wind up booking a wrestling match [between Lashley and Seth Rollins]. She is super talented. She could make people believe whatever she wants them to believe. That would really put him in a tough position." [9:57 – 10:30]

Bobby Lashley is currently feuding with Seth Rollins

Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali in a hard-fought match on this week's WWE RAW. Following the 11-minute contest, Seth Rollins landed two Curb Stomps on The All Mighty before hitting the same move on Ali at ringside.

Rollins will face long-term rival Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules on Saturday. UFC legend Daniel Cormier has been announced as the special guest referee for the match.

Two days later, Rollins will challenge Lashley for the United States Championship on RAW's Season Premiere.

