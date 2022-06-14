Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Kevin Owens should have intervened in the creative process for his match against Ezekiel this week on RAW.

KO and Zeke went at it this week in their rematch from Hell in a Cell. The Prizefighter was knocked out of the ring by his opponent and went off on a tirade against him. He insisted that Ezekiel is Elias on the outside and got counted out in the process.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Owens should have objected to the angle when the creative team pitched it to him since it made him look bad.

"Kevin Owens, all due respect, when they're pitching that to you, how are you standing there saying, 'Do you not know how horrible that is? You want me to do that? Do you know how bad that is? Do you know how that makes me look?'" (From 41:31 - 42:16)

Elias will be on WWE RAW next week

After the match came to an abrupt end, Ezekiel addressed the fans in attendance. He stated that he still had some business with Owens, but wanted to focus on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The RAW superstar broke the news that he had reached out to Elias and his older brother would be returning to RAW next week for a special concert.

It will be interesting to see how WWE pulls off the angle next week with Owens, Ezekiel and Elias. The announcement will definitely have fans tuning in next week to see what's next in this entertaining storyline.

