"I would have given anything" – Former WWE writer regrets his missed opportunity to write for  Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he would've loved to craft some storylines for Randy Orton and John Cena.

WWE celebrated Orton Week to commemorate 20 years of The Viper in the company. The third-generation superstar made his debut on April 25, 2002, in a singles match against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Diamond Dallas Page on this week's episode of The Bro Show, Vince Russo said he'd give anything for an opportunity to come up with a storyline featuring the two greats of the modern generation:

"Oh God yeah. I mean bro, Orton, and Cena are the two guys I'd have given anything to be able to write for." (from 30:08 to 30:15)

DDP also noted that some of the greats that were over for more than 20 years did it at a time when television outreach was scarce, and things have changed now:

"You have to look at the guys didn't do it with all of this crazy TV. But the guys who did it, were Flair, Hogan, Savage, Piper, Jake got 20 or close to it, Andre. It's minutia, the amount of people who had that. But they didn't have it like over these last 20 years where there's TV out there." (from 30:20 to 31:23)

Randy Orton and Riddle will compete in a Tag Team Title Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash

The RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro have their task cut out at WrestleMania Backlash when they encounter The Usos in a tag team title unification encounter.

The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, looking to bring home all the gold at the behest of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. However, Randy Orton is in fine form ahead of this epic encounter.

This past week on RAW, Orton handed out a flurry of RKOs to his opponents during an eight-man tag team match to pick up the win.

