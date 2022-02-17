"That's the only reason they're doing it" - Former writer on the reason behind WWE pushing Alexa Bliss' current gimmick (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss' current gimmick and gave a plausible reason as to why WWE is so adamant on sustaining her current character.

Much akin to what happened with Chad Gable becoming Shorty G, Russo believes WWE has a large quantity of Lilly Dolls that they need to sell. He believes the need to increase merchandise sales has become the primary reason behind pushing Alexa Bliss' current persona.

Bliss' character took a drastic turn following her interaction with the Fiend in 2020. The former RAW Women's Champion adopted several traits from Bray Wyatt's character and had a similar auro to herself. However, even after Wyatt's departure from the company, Bliss kept the same character and even returned from a hiatus with the same demonic look.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Vince Russo and Dr Chris Featherstone recapped this week's episode of RAW. Here's what Russo had to say regarding Alexa Bliss' current character:

"Do you remember Shorty G? Do you know why he was Shorty G? The shirt he was wearing, that was Enzo's merch. They let Enzo go, they just got that made. They probably had 10,000 of those shirts in the warehouse, thus Shorty G. I'm telling you bro, when she was doing the thing with the Fiend, they had that Lilly Doll mass produced and they've got 10 million Lilly Dolls sitting in the warehouse now that they need to sell. I'm telling you. That's the only reason they're doing it. That's the only reason" [1:15:22 - 1:16:18]

You can check out the full recap in the video below:

Alexa Bliss will be in the Elimination Chamber match

Earlier this week on RAW, it was announced that Bliss would be an entrant in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The 30-year-old will return to the ring for the first time since her defeat to Charlotte Flair at Elimination Chamber 2021.

WWE @WWE



She's the final entrant in this Saturday's #WWEChamber The spirit of Lilly lives on ... and @AlexaBliss_WWE knows what her next chapter is.She's the final entrant in this Saturday's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWERaw The spirit of Lilly lives on ... and @AlexaBliss_WWE knows what her next chapter is.She's the final entrant in this Saturday's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWERaw #WWEChamber https://t.co/zE8N54mPyW

The other participants in the match will be Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Edited by Anirudh B