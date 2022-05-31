Vince Russo says WWE has "buried" RAW star since January [Exclusive]

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop's losing streak could be a result of backstage politics, as per Vince Russo.

Former women's champion Alexa Bliss once again defeated Doudrop in a singles match this past week on WWE RAW.

Vince Russo, while speaking on Legion of RAW, was baffled as to why Doudrop has lost so many matches this year and feels that backstage politics could've caused her losing streak.

"You're going to sit there and tell me there's not backstage politics, Doudrop didn't say or do something. They built her up to that one match with Becky Lynch, she lost to Becky Lynch. So since January they have literally buried this woman. I don't know if she's won a match since January. We're going five months. Are you going to tell me she's not ready? If she's not ready, she should not be on TV losing," said Russo. [From 22:51 to 23:35]

He continued:

"Here's the bottom line, if a woman the size of Doudrop can't beat Alexa Bliss, then who can she beat? Who else on that roster is she going to beat if she can't beat Alexa Bliss?" asked Russo. [From 24:20 to 24:34]

Host of the show Dr. Chris Featherstone clarified that Doudrop's last win in WWE was back in February, when she defeated Liv Morgan on RAW.

Doudrop's stock has fallen quickly over the last few months in WWE

The Scottish star had a title opportunity earlier this year at the Royal Rumble show when she was in a feud with Becky Lynch.

She lost that match and featured in the Elimination Chamber match, but has since fallen down the pecking order.

The Scottish star took a brief break and returned to the company earlier this month, teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. to face then tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi. It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans to bring her back to the top of the card and perhaps give her another title opportunity.

