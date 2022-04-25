Vince Russo on WWE RAW tag team possibly splitting up after 20 months together (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wants Rey Mysterio to instigate the end of his WWE tag team partnership with Dominik Mysterio.

The Mysterios have worked together as a duo ever since Dominik’s in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. Last year, they became the first father-son team to win WWE tag titles when they captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained how he would separate the Mysterios:

“I would literally do it in a way of Rey is a little disappointed in Dominik," said Russo. "‘You carried the Mysterio name.’ I would do it differently rather than the son who can’t live up to the name of the father who becomes bitter. No, do it the other way where the father is saying, ‘I never thought I’d say this, Dominik, but you’re a disappointment.’” [13:39-14:09]

Why Vince Russo has doubts about Dominik and Rey Mysterio’s WWE separation

Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested Dominik Mysterio as someone who could potentially join forces with Edge and Damian Priest if his alliance with Rey Mysterio ends.

Vince Russo is unsure whether WWE would book Rey as the person to end his on-screen partnership with Dominik. If that moment ever happens, he thinks the story should last a long time:

“They [WWE] don’t do stuff like that," Russo continued. "You would need at least a three-month story with the father and son breaking down, and then you segue it into this [Dominik joining Edge and Damian Priest].” [14:10-14:25]

Dominik and Rey Mysterio suffered an attack at the hands of Veer Mahaan on the April 4 episode of RAW. The following week, Mahaan quickly defeated Dominik in a two-minute match.

