"People paid money for this" - Vince Russo puts WWE on notice for their "horrible" editing (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE and Peacock TV's editing skills.

The WWE network features many classic episodes of WWE TV, albeit with changes made due to copywriting. In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that while rewatching the Attitude Era episodes, he noticed the "horrible" editing.

He further criticized Peacock TV for their approval of the same edits. Russo said:

"Every two weeks on russosbrand.com I break down the Attitude Era hour by hour. Bro, the editing that they have done with all their Attitude Era episodes is horrible. It is horrible. It's gotta be WWE editing them down and then sending them to Peacock and I guarantee nobody in Peacock is looking at these because the editing is awful bro. I'm sitting here and I'm watching it and I'm just like people paid money for this. You would just think that you would get better quality, better editing but it's horrible." (2:20-3:10)

Vince Russo discussed an edited 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock's segment

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed an edited segment between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock on the WWE network.

In continuation of the same discussion, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he watched an episode from WWE's Attitude Era. The segment featured The Rock stealing Austin's Intercontinental Championship and the latter coming in with a truck.

Russo recalled how weird the music in Austin's truck sounded and how it affected Austin's character. He added:

"Bro, remember during the Attitude Era when The Rock stole the Intercontinental belt from Austin, remember that sequence? Well, bro, I watched an episode today where Rock's in the ring with the Intercontinental belt and he's wrestling Vader, okay? Austin drives his pickup truck into the arena. Now the original show, Austin was blasting music in his truck, and obviously, for that show, they paid a licensing thing. So when you watch this show, they are putting in generic music that's playing on Austin's truck and bro it's the worst music imaginable. And I'm watching this and I'm saying bro people don't know that they are editing in different music and the music they were using was killing Austin, it was killing the entire character." (3:22-4:28)

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

