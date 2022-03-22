Vince Russo says WWE repeated iconic WCW storyline on RAW; thinks Vince McMahon may not know about it (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that the Rey Mysterio unmasking storyline on RAW doesn't make sense as fans know how the legendary WWE Superstar looks maskless.

Mysterio, prior to joining WWE, was part of WCW and was with the promotion for five years. In 1999, he was in a storyline with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, where he had to remove his mask if he lost a tag team match against them.

While speaking on Legion of RAW after this week's episode of the show, Vince Russo discussed The Miz unmasking Rey Mysterio and how WWE is redoing a storyline from over 20 years ago.

"I could've sworn - I could be wrong - when I was writing WCW back in '99, I could've sworn Rey Mysterio was not wearing a mask. That's what is making me laugh here. I could tell you, Chris, growing up, Mil Máscaras was the masked guy - you never, ever saw... to this day, if you showed me a picture of Mil Máscaras without a mask, I wouldn't know it was him. We've seen Mysterio without the mask. If we never saw him without it, that would be one thing, the guy went through a long part of his career not wearing the mask," said Russo. [From 25:15 to 26:00]

Russo wondered if Vince McMahon even knew that Mysterio was maskless back in WCW:

"I wonder if Vince [McMahon] even knows that [Mysterio without a mask in WCW]." (From 26:07 to 26: 10)

Vince Russo doubts anyone in WWE would've told Vince McMahon that Rey Mysterio was maskless in WCW

Russo feels that those around McMahon backstage in the promotion may not have told the Chairman about Mysterio's run in WCW without a mask.

"I don't know [if someone would've told McMahon about Mysterio being maskless] because that would kind of make him stupid. You know, if he's all excited about doing this angle that Miz took his mask and someone says, 'Vince, you know, Rey didn't [have the mask.'] That's kind of burying the boss," said Russo. [From 26:25 to 26:45]

Mysterio has been unmasked a number of times in WWE, with Chris Jericho and Randy Orton being among the superstars to unmask him.

