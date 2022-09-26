"Not gonna be with the WWE forever" - Wrestling veteran opens up on Roman Reigns and top stars promoting themselves on social media (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns and some other top stars are doing a good job of promoting their appearances on social media.

The Head of the Table has arguably been the biggest star in pro wrestling for the last two years. One of the major reasons for his popularity was how he went about creating a niche for himself on social media. The Tribal Chief often takes to Twitter to promote upcoming matches and even shares how he has been dominating the 'Island of Relevancy' in WWE.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer mentioned that he enjoyed stars like Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and The Miz using social media to promote big matches or television shows. He added that he would have done the same.

"It's a slippery slope bro, because like a Roman Reigns or Ronda Rousey or The Miz with his television show, these big stars, if I was them, I would be using it to promote what I'm doing. However, on the other side of the coin, here's the slippery slope."

Russo explained that they were trying to build a brand for themselves so that people would recognize these stars ever after they split from the company.

"These wrestlers know they're not gonna be with the WWE forever. They've seen so many cuts that you can be let go like that. So what they're trying to do is they're trying to build their personal brand so people get to know who they are once they're not with WWE." [8:28 - 9:15]

You can watch the full video here:

Russo feels the latest crop of WWE Superstars are pandering to the fans

While Vince Russo was appreciative of how Roman Reigns conducts his business on Twitter, the newer WWE stars did not get the same level of appreciation.

He detailed that the new generation of stars often listen to fans and so-called experts on the internet and put on high spots during their matches at the expense of their own safety.

"All of a sudden bro, the performers want to get so over with this crowd. They want to get so over with the crowd that they start catering to the crowd." [2:20 - 2:37]

Social media has undoubtedly become a major part of wrestling today as wrestlers and fans use it to connect with each other. Wrestlers such as Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan, among others, have also used Twitter and other platforms to warn their fans of potential fraud.

Do you think social media has a big influence on wrestling content? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far