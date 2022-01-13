"Vince McMahon is not an almighty God" - Vince Russo details WWE's failings with recently released star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke about Ember Moon's WWE career and what went wrong with her character in the company.

Ember Moon was part of Vince McMahon's promotion for six years before her eventual release last November. During her tenure, she captured the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo commented on how Moon's character was confusing to him:

"Listen, obviously Ember Moon does not write the show, she's not responsible for creative. But bro, there's got to come to a point where you open your mouth and I say this all the time, Vince McMahon is not an almighty God. He is a wrestling promoter so we were talking about it bro when she was on the show. Bro, one week she's a vampire but she's really a werewolf, and next week she's got the weird colored eyes, and then she's sticking out a tongue," Vince Russo said.

You can see the entire episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Vince Russo believes WWE should've explained Moon's mannerisms

Ultimate Starz Promotions @Lillas413

At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3

Making her first post WWE appearance

Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion

Athena

Fka Ember Moon

Pre sale tickets are live and are limited

Get tickets 🎟 at:

eventbrite.com/e/athena-fka-e… Sunday February 6th, 2022At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3Making her first post WWE appearanceFormer Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team championAthena @AthenaPalmer_FG Fka Ember MoonPre sale tickets are live and are limitedGet tickets 🎟 at: Sunday February 6th, 2022At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3Making her first post WWE appearance Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG Fka Ember MoonPre sale tickets are live and are limited Get tickets 🎟 at:eventbrite.com/e/athena-fka-e… https://t.co/eUxB60UD5U

After a successful stint in NXT, Moon moved to the main roster where she was unable to replicate the same success.

Russo talked about how the WWE creative team should have provided an explanation for Moon's mannerisms during her main roster tenure:

"Listen, man, if the woman believes, let's say for an argument's sake, in a werewolf culture. Okay bro, let's research that, let's study that. I'm sure, bro, maybe it goes back to her ancestors that were Indians and it ties in with wolves, whatever you are going to do. Then you give her the eyes and all that. Now it makes sense that she's really into this culture, and then bro all of a sudden from nowhere after she beats an opponent, she takes a little chunk out of the neck. Bro, you have to explain things," detailed Russo.

Ember Moon is currently serving a 90-day non-compete clause which is due to end early next month. She will be making her first post-WWE appearance for Ultimate Starz Promotions on Sunday, February 6th, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Arjun