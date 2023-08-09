"Vince wouldn't have any of that", "He deserves it" - WWE fans are convinced that legendary multi-time champion was taking shots at Triple H on RAW

WWE fans seem convinced that a former multi-time champion fired shots at Triple H during Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch is currently embroiled in a personal rivalry with Trish Stratus on RAW. The two women even faced each other at Night of Champions with Stratus emerging victorious. Following the loss, Lynch has been on a mission to get a rematch against her former ally.

After several weeks of campaigning for a rematch, that match was finally set up for next week on RAW. This week on RAW, Lynch got into a confrontation with Zoey Stark regarding the upcoming match.

Shayna Baszler also came out and challenged Stark to a match with Lynch sitting at ringside. Midway through the match Lynch got up and started spraying water in a manner similar to what Triple H used to do during his entrances.

Fans watching this are now convinced that this was Becky Lynch's way of taking shots at The Game.

✭✭𝕯𝖀𝕮𝕰-𝕯𝖀𝕮𝕰✭✭ @StabbyPotat0 @WrestlingWCC Pretty sure it was all in good fun cause lord know Vince wouldn't have any of that

RepentantSky @RepentantSky @WrestlingWCC He deserves it. The women's division is in tatters right now.

Taurean @t_mckenz85 @WrestlingWCC I knew it the moment they flipped the camera back to her

@stella mcqueen❤❤❤ @StellaMcqu26702 @WrestlingWCC Yea i love her guts she aint scared of any shit

Vince Russo blasted Triple H for copying Tony Khan

WWE has undergone a lot of changes to its programming since Triple H took over creative control of the company. The quality of matches and storytelling has significantly improved.

One other big change that WWE has made has been the addition of press conferences. WWE has recently held post-event press conferences for its recent Premium Live Events. This seems like page out of AEW's playbook since they have always held press conferences after their shows.

Speaking about this on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted The Game for having press conferences for a fake sport.

"It’s ridiculous. It’s the most ridiculous thing, it’s a fake sport. Triple H wants to talk about attendance, he wants to talk about, oh bro, we want to talk about all those shoot things, but now when we get to the show, it’s gotta be all kayfabe, and we gotta congratulate everybody on their victories. Come on, it’s freaking ridiculous."

He continued:

"I totally get Tony Khan doing it because Tony Khan is a mark, and Tony Khan wants to be loved by the marks. I understand that, seeing Triple H sit up there, seeing [Paul] Heyman sit up there. Are you serious?" (47:54 - 48:56)

It remains to be seen if WWE continues to hold press conferences for its upcoming Premium Live Events as well.

What do you make of WWE holding press conferences for its PLEs? Sound off in the comment section below.

