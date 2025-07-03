"Vince totally thinks that I’m you…" - Vince McMahon once allegedly mistook current AEW star for Mustafa Ali

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once mistook a superstar for another wrestler, the ever-popular Mustafa Ali. The ex-WWE star revealed the hilarious story in a new interview.

Ad

McMahon will go down as quite possibly the most controversial entity in the history of WWE and pro wrestling. It's been a while since he resigned from TKO Group Holdings, and it's highly unlikely he will ever come back.

In a new interview on The Wrestling Classic, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shared an amusing story featuring Vince McMahon. Ali said McMahon once mistook Ariya Daivari for him.

Check out his comment below:

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"So, I’m in the ring, I did this move (reverse 450 splash), the match is over. As I’m walking towards Gorilla, towards backstage, Vince (McMahon) typically doesn’t come to Gorilla until RAW starts, and RAW starts immediately after the show. So Vince is walking down the hallway to Gorilla and he bumps into Ariya Daivari. Ariya’s wearing a three-piece suit, and Vince goes up to Ari, he goes, ‘Hell of a finish, kid. That was impressive,’ and keeps walking by, and Ariya, just, ‘Thanks, boss!’ And Ariya walks up and then I walk in and walk by and Ariya’s like, ‘Hey, Vince totally thinks that I’m you…’" [H/T - WrestlePurists]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince McMahon had booked Mustafa Ali to win a massive bout

McMahon had booked Ali to win the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake premium live event. Just before he was about to make his entrance, however, Ali was told that Vince wanted to have a chat with him.

Ad

Vince McMahon then explained to Ali that plans had changed, and he wasn't winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The final moments of the match saw Ali almost retrieving the briefcase before Brock Lesnar's music hit, and out came The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar won the match and later cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins to win the Universal Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action