"Vince totally thinks that I’m you…" - Vince McMahon once allegedly mistook current AEW star for Mustafa Ali

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once mistook a superstar for another wrestler, the ever-popular Mustafa Ali. The ex-WWE star revealed the hilarious story in a new interview.
McMahon will go down as quite possibly the most controversial entity in the history of WWE and pro wrestling. It's been a while since he resigned from TKO Group Holdings, and it's highly unlikely he will ever come back.
In a new interview on The Wrestling Classic, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shared an amusing story featuring Vince McMahon. Ali said McMahon once mistook Ariya Daivari for him.
Check out his comment below:
"So, I’m in the ring, I did this move (reverse 450 splash), the match is over. As I’m walking towards Gorilla, towards backstage, Vince (McMahon) typically doesn’t come to Gorilla until RAW starts, and RAW starts immediately after the show. So Vince is walking down the hallway to Gorilla and he bumps into Ariya Daivari. Ariya’s wearing a three-piece suit, and Vince goes up to Ari, he goes, ‘Hell of a finish, kid. That was impressive,’ and keeps walking by, and Ariya, just, ‘Thanks, boss!’ And Ariya walks up and then I walk in and walk by and Ariya’s like, ‘Hey, Vince totally thinks that I’m you…’" [H/T - WrestlePurists]
Vince McMahon had booked Mustafa Ali to win a massive bout
McMahon had booked Ali to win the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake premium live event. Just before he was about to make his entrance, however, Ali was told that Vince wanted to have a chat with him.
Vince McMahon then explained to Ali that plans had changed, and he wasn't winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The final moments of the match saw Ali almost retrieving the briefcase before Brock Lesnar's music hit, and out came The Beast Incarnate.
Lesnar won the match and later cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins to win the Universal Title.
