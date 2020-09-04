Fans may know him as Soul Train Jones from AWA, Virgil in WWE, Vincent in the nWo while in WCW, or reprising his role as Soul Train Jones in AEW. Virgil has spent over 35 years in the professional wrestling industry.

In part one of Virgil's interview, he discussed what it was like to train with Afa Anoai, how it felt taking the Bonzi Drop from Yokozuna, joining WWF. You can read part one here.

In this part of the interview, Virgil talks Vincent joining the nWo. He also discusses the original six nWo members and their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

SK: Vincent, you had a flourishing career in WWF, and you make a move to WCW, and right away you're paired with the most notorious faction in WCW, and all of professional wrestling, the nWo.

Vincent: Oh yeah, man. Hulk Hogan called all the shots, or Hollywood as they called him down there. It was Hulk, [Scott] Hall, [Kevin] Nash, Ted [Dibiase]. Then I came in, and then X-Pac came in. The only one we brought in was Eric Bischoff. Eric was already part of WCW, which was owned by Ted Turner. Turner owned the Georgia Dome, and he came to every show down there.

[Turner] let Hulk run the show, and Hulk ran it like a pro. You saw how powerful the original nWo was, and then we brought in Eric Bischoff to the New World Order.

SK: Speaking of the nWo, they were supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which we know is postponed. It's Hulk, Hall Nash, and Waltman. You and Ted joined before X-Pac. Do you feel you two should be going in with them?

Vincent: That's what I think. I don't know when they're going to bring the next action in. You know what I'm talking about? Maybe they're waiting til its down here where they want to bring in the other part of the original nWo (referring to himself and Ted Dibiase).

Here is the YoutTube video to listen to the entire interview.