"Viper will finish him", "Levels above" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' message before Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe has reacted to Roman Reigns' bold message ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At the first premium live event of 2024, The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Taking to X/Twitter, Reigns sent a bold message and put all three of his opponents on notice.

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

Matt Morgan wants Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

According to wrestling veteran Matt Morgan, Cody Rhodes should be the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, not The Rock.

Following The Great One's recent return on WWE RAW: Day 1, he namedropped the Head of the Table and teased a match against Reigns.

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested that The American Nightmare should get a title shot at this year's WrestleMania.

Morgan said:

"I know The Rock's the biggest star. Rock is the biggest star in the world. I get that. I still don't think it's (...) For years, we kept saying how much longer WWE gonna have to reach out to the Hulk Hogans, the John Cenas, the Stone Colds, and The Rocks to keep coming back at 'Mania because they've not done a good job in developing their new stars. Well, they've done a good job developing their new stars. With all due respect to The Rock and all these other historic legends, I would not, I'm telling you, I would not have bas**dized my storyline with Cody Rhodes that we've built for two years."

Morgan went on:

"Is he not the highest merch mover, one of them? [R-Truth was number one last week] The last week, but he's super over. [Him, LA Knight] You're proving my point. These are all new stars. You're bas**rdizing them, du**ed them down, lowering them all down one level every time you bring these old stars back. You needed to do it back in the day when you didn't have that young star that was developed, right? There weren't many. We have them now. There's no reason to do this. This is my opinion. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it at the behest of scre**ng over a two-year story. You're gonna lose so many of us, me included, if you don't have Cody finish the story."

It now remains to be seen if Roman Reigns successfully retains his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble against three other superstars.

