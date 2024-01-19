The Bloodline member claims Roman Reigns' talent is "greater" than Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight combined

Roman Reigns is set to make his WWE return for a huge contract signing on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Taking to social media, The Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a bold message.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul Heyman sent out a bold message, claiming that Reigns' talent was greater than Orton, Knight, and Styles' combined talents.

"Tomorrow night, three amazingly talented challengers get to look into the eyes of the Tribal Chief whose talent is greater than all of theirs combined, the Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns!" Paul Heyman shared.

Matt Morgan believes that Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of The Rock

According to wrestling veteran Matt Morgan, Cody Rhodes should be the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of The Rock.

There have been rumors of The Brahma Bull possibly challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, especially after namedropping the "Head of the Table."

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said:

"I know The Rock's the biggest star. Rock is the biggest star in the world. I get that. I still don't think it's (...) For years, we kept saying how much longer WWE gonna have to reach out to the Hulk Hogans, the John Cenas, the Stone Colds, and The Rocks to keep coming back at 'Mania because they've not done a good job in developing their new stars. Well, they've done a good job developing their new stars. With all due respect to The Rock and all these other historic legends, I would not, I'm telling you, I would not have bas**dized my storyline with Cody Rhodes that we've built for two years."

He went on:

"Is he not the highest merch mover, one of them? [R-Truth was number one last week] The last week, but he's super over. [Him, LA Knight] You're proving my point. These are all new stars. You're bas**rdizing them, du**ed them down, lowering them all down one level every time you bring these old stars back. You needed to do it back in the day when you didn't have that young star that was developed, right? There weren't many. We have them now. There's no reason to do this. This is my opinion. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it at the behest of scre**ng over a two-year story. You're gonna lose so many of us, me included, if you don't have Cody finish the story."

Cody Rhodes would aim to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after failing to do so at The Show of Shows last year.

