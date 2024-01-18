Wrestling veteran warns WWE against 'screwing over' Cody Rhodes in favor of major superstar: "You're gonna lose so many of us"

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan warned WWE that they would lose many fans if they did not let Cody Rhodes finish his story.

The American Nightmare has had his eyes set on finishing his story and winning the WWE Championship since returning to the Stamford-based company in 2022. He had a chance to capture the title when he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to accomplish the mission.

While many believed Rhodes would get another shot at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's recent return could affect the promotion's plans for the 38-year-old.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed the possibility of Reigns squaring off against The Rock instead of Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He claimed the company not letting The American Nightmare finish his story would displease many fans, including himself.

"I know The Rock's the biggest star. Rock is the biggest star in the world. I get that. I still don't think it's (...) For years, we kept saying how much longer WWE gonna have to reach out to the Hulk Hogans, the John Cenas, the Stone Colds, and The Rocks to keep coming back at 'Mania because they've not done a good job in developing their new stars. Well, they've done a good job developing their new stars. With all due respect to The Rock and all these other historic legends, I would not, I'm telling you, I would not have bas**dized my storyline with Cody Rhodes that we've built for two years," he said.

The veteran added:

"Is he not the highest merch mover, one of them? [R-Truth was number one last week] The last week, but he's super over. [Him, LA Knight] You're proving my point. These are all new stars. You're bas**rdizing them, du**ed them down, lowering them all down one level every time you bring these old stars back. You needed to do it back in the day when you didn't have that young star that was developed, right? There weren't many. We have them now. There's no reason to do this. This is my opinion. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it at the behest of screwing over a two-year story. You're gonna lose so many of us, me included, if you don't have Cody finish the story." [10:02 - 11:19]

WWE booking Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40 would be the right call under one condition, claimed Matt Morgan on a recent edition of his podcast.

Cody Rhodes has declared for the 2024 WWE men's Royal Rumble match

Last year, Cody Rhodes entered the men's Royal Rumble bout at number 30. He lasted over 15 minutes and eliminated five superstars before winning the historic match. A few weeks ago, The American Nightmare announced on RAW that he would compete in this year's multi-man contest.

Several top superstars have also declared for the men's Royal Rumble match, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk.

Will The Rock's comeback lead to Cody Rhodes facing another top WWE Superstar instead of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Only time will tell.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

