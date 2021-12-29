Stump mic catches Virat Kohli using The Rock's iconic catchphrase

The Rock's influence seems to have no boundaries whatsoever, as Virat Kohli was heard using The Great One's catchphrase during India's ongoing test match against South Africa.

The amusing moment happened when Jasprit Bumrah came after after a brief injury scare. The Indian pacer, who twisted his ankle earlier on, returned to the field after getting some treatment, and Virat Kohli picked the perfect time to dish out a classic Rock reference.

The stump microphone caught the Indian captain saying the following:

"Finally, the rock has come back," Virat Kohli's reaction to Jasprit Bumrah's return.

As expected, the Twitteratti was buzzing over Virat Kohli's entertaining comments, and we've compiled some of the tweets below:

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Finally The Rock has come back." - Virat Kohli ( Before the Jasprit Bumrah over) "Finally The Rock has come back." - Virat Kohli ( Before the Jasprit Bumrah over)

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 #Ashes Marnus Labuschagne referring to himself as Stone Cold Steve Austin & now Virat Kohli welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah into the attack with a Rock reference is exactly why @EBischoff referred to the coming together of wrestling & cricket as the new “milk & cookies” #SAvIND Marnus Labuschagne referring to himself as Stone Cold Steve Austin & now Virat Kohli welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah into the attack with a Rock reference is exactly why @EBischoff referred to the coming together of wrestling & cricket as the new “milk & cookies” #SAvIND #Ashes

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN Given all that happened in the buildup, was amazing to see Virat Kohli maintain his hysterical energy on the field. The encouragement for Bumrah with his words and gesture here..so good to see! Like him or not, this guy's zest rubs off on others.. #SAvIND Given all that happened in the buildup, was amazing to see Virat Kohli maintain his hysterical energy on the field. The encouragement for Bumrah with his words and gesture here..so good to see! Like him or not, this guy's zest rubs off on others..#SAvIND https://t.co/666YI10941

Srini Mama @SriniMaama16 Bumrah comes back to bowl after a lengthy break.



Kohli: FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK!!



Referring to this epic comeback line by Rock, who came back to WWE in 2011 after a 8-year hiatus.



Absolute goosebumps to hear Kohli say that! What a reference! Virat um WWE fan polarku!😂 Bumrah comes back to bowl after a lengthy break.Kohli: FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK!!Referring to this epic comeback line by Rock, who came back to WWE in 2011 after a 8-year hiatus.Absolute goosebumps to hear Kohli say that! What a reference! Virat um WWE fan polarku!😂 https://t.co/EHe9waR4Qa

Superman @TheSooperman " Finally the rock has come back":- Virat Kohli.



Kya aadmi ha ye yaar 😭😂 " Finally the rock has come back":- Virat Kohli.Kya aadmi ha ye yaar 😭😂

When will The Rock return to WWE?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has proven to be one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling and showbiz. The former WWE Champion is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and he continues to break records with every new release.

However, the Brahma Bull has not wrestled a full-fledged match for the WWE since his high-profile showdown against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

While The Rock has stayed away from the wrestling ring, reports of his next match have been discussed extensively due to Roman Reigns' meteoric rise as WWE's top heel.

It's no secret that WWE wants Roman Reigns to go up against The Rock eventually, and reports previously suggested that the promotion wanted the match to take place at WrestleMania 38.

Unfortunately for The Rock's most ardent fans, the Hollywood megastar reportedly won't be available for the show due to his hectic schedule. In The Rock's absence, The Tribal Chief is widely expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania as current booking decisions are setting the stage for a clash between the two rivals on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, WWE won't pass up on the opportunity of having The Rock vs. Reigns, and the big-money clash could happen at WrestleMania 39.

