Stump mic catches Virat Kohli using The Rock's iconic catchphrase

The Rock's influence seems to have no boundaries whatsoever, as Virat Kohli was heard using The Great One's catchphrase during India's ongoing test match against South Africa.
The amusing moment happened when Jasprit Bumrah came after after a brief injury scare. The Indian pacer, who twisted his ankle earlier on, returned to the field after getting some treatment, and Virat Kohli picked the perfect time to dish out a classic Rock reference.
The stump microphone caught the Indian captain saying the following:
"Finally, the rock has come back," Virat Kohli's reaction to Jasprit Bumrah's return.
As expected, the Twitteratti was buzzing over Virat Kohli's entertaining comments
When will The Rock return to WWE?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has proven to be one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling and showbiz. The former WWE Champion is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and he continues to break records with every new release.
However, the Brahma Bull has not wrestled a full-fledged match for the WWE since his high-profile showdown against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.
While The Rock has stayed away from the wrestling ring, reports of his next match have been discussed extensively due to Roman Reigns' meteoric rise as WWE's top heel.
It's no secret that WWE wants Roman Reigns to go up against The Rock eventually, and reports previously suggested that the promotion wanted the match to take place at WrestleMania 38.
Unfortunately for The Rock's most ardent fans, the Hollywood megastar reportedly won't be available for the show due to his hectic schedule. In The Rock's absence, The Tribal Chief is widely expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania as current booking decisions are setting the stage for a clash between the two rivals on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
However, WWE won't pass up on the opportunity of having The Rock vs. Reigns, and the big-money clash could happen at WrestleMania 39.
