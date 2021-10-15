"Nice hair"- Ex-WWE star insults Shawn Michaels in heated rant

WWE veteran Virgil had a lot to say about Shawn Michaels, and not in a positive way.

Michaels is dubbed by many fans as possibly the greatest in-ring worker of all time. His legendary career was the stuff many superstars could only dream of. Yet, it's no secret that he was far from a role model back in the 90s.

Shawn Michaels made a long list of real-life enemies throughout his WWE career, and it seems like Virgil is one of them. The former WWE Superstar recently went on a heated rant about Shawn Michaels on Instagram.

It started with Michaels posing for a photo with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Virgil reshared the photo on his own Instagram handle. But instead of sticking with the caption WWE wrote in its post, Virgil's was chock-full of insulting words for the Hall of Famer.

"GUARANTEED 2 seconds after this pic was taken Shawn Just [sic] walked off and never said a word to this guy. HBK will do whatever it takes to pretend that he is cool and he isn’t a guy that worked at Dunder Mifflin and isn’t holding onto his last hair plug. It’s funny hearing all these “good” guys in the wrestling business that don’t get s**t talked about them but when I was hustling pics people would make fun of me. Nice hair Shawn you ham and egg eating fa*t bag," Virgil wrote.

Virgil and Shawn Michaels have squared off in the past

The first time Virgil shared the ring with Shawn Michaels, they were on the same side. On the April 22, 1991 edition of WWE MSG, Virgil teamed up with The Rockers Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty to defeat Kato, Mr. Fuji, and Tanaka.

Virgil and Shawn have faced off in singles matches on five different occasions after that, all in 1992. Michaels was a hot act back then and defeated Virgil in every single outing.

Shawn Michaels had a reputation of being difficult to work with in the 90s. He had major heat with Bret "The Hitman" Hart and also allegedly created problems for The Rock. One assumes the story behind Virgil's anger over Michaels would be really interesting to know.

