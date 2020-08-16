On the latest edition of Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, the AEW star engaged in another Q&A session with fans, and had a lot of interesting stuff to share. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart said that Triple H and Shawn Michaels used to bully The Rock back when the latter was a rookie.

A fan asked Chris Jericho about the same and he confirmed Bret's statement while answering the question. Here is what Jericho had to say:

As far as I know, that's true, from what The Rock told me. That's the reason why The Rock and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid, in Hawaii.

Chris Jericho talks Triple H and Shawn Michaels pushing The Rock out:

The Hurricane talks about The Rock's selflessness:

The Rock went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in the history of pro-wrestling

It didn't take long for The Rock to find his footing after a forgettable babyface run in WWE, and he soon turned into one of the most hated heels on the roster. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were both instrumental in helping Vince McMahon put down WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

The Rock vs Shawn Michaels is one of the biggest dream matches that never happened. Their real-life feud has been confirmed by several wrestling personalities, including Bret Hart and now, Chris Jericho. The Rock was recently revealed as the highest-paid actor in the world, for the second year in a row. Triple H and Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, are currently helping build Superstars of the future in WWE.