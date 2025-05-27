Wade Barrett bluntly shuts down WWE reunion of his former faction

WWE may have teased fans tonight as two former champions and stablemates met in the ring for the first time in five years. After submitting Akira Tozawa in no time flat on the latest episode of RAW, Rusev refused to let his opponent out of the Accolade.
That was when the Bulgarian Brute was met by Sheamus. Fans were on their feet as Sheamus stared Rusev down. While the former AEW star walked away tonight, it's clear that we're on the road to a hoss fight between these two.
However, fans were also quick to mention the history the powerhouses share as members of the League of Nations. Wade Barrett was even asked about a possible reunion. Unfortunately, he had some bad news for anyone wanting that.
Barrett quote-tweeted the request, sharing a gif from Team America: World Police that shows a puppet vomiting. We'll mark that down as a "maybe" for now.
Check it out below:
Could WWE reunite the League of Nations in 2025?
While Wade Barrett has stepped away from wrestling, the former Intercontinental Champion is doing great work as a color commentator alongside play-by-play man Joe Tessitore on SmackDown. We probably won’t see any more Bullhammers from Barrett, but that doesn't mean he couldn't work as a manager.
This is actually the first time in nearly ten years that WWE could bring all the original members together if they wish. In 2016, after the split of the League of Nations, both Barrett and Del Rio left. Rusev left back in 2020 for a run in AEW.
With Rusev signed to WWE once again and the promotion announcing the acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA over WrestleMania Weekend, all the pieces are technically under the same umbrella again. As they say in pro wrestling, never say never. However, Wade Barrett's reaction shouldn't get any hopes up.