Wade Barrett breaks silence regarding new commentary team on WWE RAW

WWE put retired wrestler Wade Barrett's skills as a color commentator to use following his return to the company in August 2020. Since then, he has worked for SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. When Pat McAfee rejoined the Stamford-based company in January 2024, Barrett became exclusive to the blue brand alongside Corey Graves, while McAfee joined Michael Cole on Monday nights.

Upon Pat McAfee's departure once again last week, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett worked Bash in Berlin this past weekend. For tonight's RAW, the company has once again shuffled the commentary team, with Barrett moving to the red brand alongside ABC, ESPN, and WWE sportscaster, Joe Tessitore.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Wade Barrett dropped a message ahead of tonight's live show in Denver, Colorado. He also addressed Joe Tessitore's addition to the commentary team.

Trending

"Heading your way Denver.. can’t wait to kick things off at the desk on #WWERaw alongside the legend that is @JoeTessESPN! See you tonight 8/7c on @USANetwork," wrote Wade Barrett.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

With Bash in Berlin in the rearview mirror, WWE will look to build towards their next premium live event, scheduled for the first week of October, i.e. the return of Bad Blood.

What to expect on the Bash in Berlin fallout edition of WWE RAW?

Bash in Berlin's main event saw World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther put Randy Orton to sleep, ergo successfully retaining his title in emphatic fashion. As per prior stipulation, The Viper will remain on SmackDown. This means that a new challenger could step up to The Ring General on tonight's episode.

Out of three title contests at Bash in Berlin, only one changed hands. New Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will celebrate their win, while former champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will look to become number-one contenders again. They will face Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.

Aside from the fallout from this past weekend's PLE, several ongoing storylines in the red brand will continue. The Intercontinental Championship tournament will feature Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, in Triple Threat Qualifying Matches.

The winners of the qualifiers will join Jey Uso and Pete Dunne in a Fatal Four-Way bout to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger. The contest is reportedly planned for Bad Blood on October 5.

Among other matches, RAW will feature Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler and American Made (Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri) in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback