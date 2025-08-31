Wade Barrett called out for controversial comments during WWE Clash in Paris

A major WWE star called out Wade Barrett today on social media for a controversial remark during Clash in Paris. Barrett called the action alongside Michael Cole at the premium live event in France.Bayley was not booked for a match at Clash in Paris but had a lot to say on social media during the show. The veteran reacted to Roman Reigns' victory at Clash in Paris by sharing a throwback photo of the two together backstage. She has been sending messages on social media throughout the show and called out Wade Barrett for a controversial comment.Becky Lynch defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at the PLE. Bella controlled the majority of the match but was unable to capture the title. The Man rolled up the WWE Hall of Famer to retain her title.During the match, Wade Barrett referred to Becky Lynch as the Greatest Of All Time. Bayley took to her official X/Twitter account to respond, and you can check out her message below.&quot;BECKY, THE GREATEST, @StuBennett?!??!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA DUMBER THAN MICHAEL COLE!!!!!!!!&quot; she wrote.Bayley has been involved in a rivalry with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW in recent months. It will be interesting to see who challenges Lynch for the title next, following her victory at Clash in Paris.