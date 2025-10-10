Wade Barrett confirms he got into trouble after unscripted non-PG moment on SmackDown

Wade Barrett was involved in a hilarious non-PG moment, and it was thanks to Cody Rhodes that he got into trouble. Less than an hour after that moment, he confirmed that he was told off for going off script (and more importantly, openly bending the PG rules).It appears as though WWE is a bit flexible with the entire PG rating now, although this may have confirmed that they still intend to commit to it and not outwardly go non-PG unless it's part of the script, such as during John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, in this segment on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes mentioned Seth Rollins' name, and the crowd responded with &quot;Seth's a wan*er&quot; chants. Rhodes asked Michael Cole to repeat out loud what they said, and he didn't have a clue. So in a non-PG moment, Wade Barrett said, &quot;Seth Rollins is a wan*er&quot; out loud and uncensored.Less than an hour later, Wade Barrett confirmed on commentary that he got into trouble for that moment.It's a bit unfortunate because it was a harmless moment. However, it is unclear whether WWE has an agreement with Netflix about non-PG usage on their platform. Netflix has non-PG content as well, so that may not necessarily be an issue.However, WWE has made it clear that they have no intention of going out of PG, and from a financial perspective, it's not hard to see why that's the case. The move to PG in 2008 ended up making WWE a lot of money, as they became safe for sponsors due to family-friendly content on television.Again, it's very likely that only certain moments that are planned beforehand can go non-PG. However, this was clearly an unscripted moment, which is why Barrett was likely told off on the headphones.