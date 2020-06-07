Wade Barrett posts heartfelt Nexus tribute on 10-year anniversary

Wade Barrett has reflected on The Nexus' WWE debut.

As The Nexus' leader, Wade Barrett was involved in main-event storylines in 2010.

Wade Barrett and John Cena

Stu Bennett, formerly known as Wade Barrett in WWE, has posted a tribute to The Nexus on the 10-year anniversary of the faction’s debut.

The villainous group, led by Wade Barrett, also consisted of Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, and Skip Sheffield.

Writing on Twitter, Wade Barrett reflected on the group’s memorable debut by thanking his fellow Nexus members.

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.



Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.



History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.



You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020

Wade Barrett and The Nexus’ WWE debut

One week after winning the first season of the NXT game show in June 2010, Wade Barrett interrupted a match between John Cena and CM Punk on RAW by walking down to ringside.

He was soon joined by the rest of the NXT rookies, who quickly made a statement by working with Wade Barrett to attack John Cena in the middle of the ring.

The eight Superstars also attacked the referee, CM Punk, and Luke Gallows, as well as commentators Jerry Lawler and Matt Striker, while Daniel Bryan was briefly fired for using a tie to choke ring announcer Justin Roberts.

10 years on, The Nexus’ first appearance remains one of the most impactful debuts in WWE history, as proven by the large number of views (74.8 million and counting) that the video has amassed on YouTube.

The Nexus’ demise

Although The Nexus’ debut is remembered fondly by many WWE fans, members of the group often mention in media interviews that they should have stayed together for a longer period of time.

Following their defeat against Team WWE led by John Cena at SummerSlam 2010, The Nexus gradually began to fall apart in the months that followed.

John Cena, Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt), Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel), and Mason Ryan all had spells as Nexus members, while CM Punk replaced Wade Barrett as the group’s leader in January 2011.

Wade Barrett went on to form The Corre with Ezekiel Jackson, Justin Gabriel, and Heath Slater following his split from The Nexus. But the four-man faction separated just five months later.