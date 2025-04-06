Wade Barrett reacts to controversial segment between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was involved in a heated promo with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown's latest episode. Wade Barrett, who was in the ring for the segment, recently joined the WWE Universe in reacting to this promo.

Ad

On this week's episode of the blue brand show, Stratton and Flair met in the middle of the ring and exchanged some heated words. Controversy arose when Stratton commented on The Queen's personal life and the latter didn't hold back as well.

While WWE higher-ups were reportedly not pleased with this segment, SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett, who acted as the mediator of the segment, shared his honest thoughts on the controversial segment. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Barrett wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I wanted to be Sir David Frost. I ended up as Jerry Springer. #SmackDown."

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check Wade Barrett's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wrestling veteran questioned Tiffany Stratton's promo on SmackDown

While Tiffany Stratton managed to get the crowd to react when she commented on Charlotte Flair's personal life, overall, it felt like the champion failed to hold her own against Flair. As per wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, this was visible on SmackDown this week.

During an episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell said:

Ad

"Well, they put her in that spot. They didn't foresee that Charlotte would completely eat her lunch on interviews, I don't think. Because if they saw that, why would they put her out there? She's almost self-destructing. I don't know if it's going to hurt her that much or anything. But people who know what to look for, we kinda know. You could see Tiffany getting frustrated, and tonight, she left early like, 'Bye, I'm out of here. I'm gone,' and she left." [From 18:52 onwards]

Ad

After this promo, it will be interesting to see how Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton build their rivalry in the time left before their match at The Showcase of The Immortals. While there are many opinions on what happened this week on SmackDown, one can't deny that it has created plenty of hype around this match at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More