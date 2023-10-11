Wade Barrett reacts to a funny video of himself

Retired WWE Superstar Wade Barrett shared his take on a recent video of him on social media.

During the latest edition of RAW, Wade Barrett was interviewing Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a backstage segment. Just as the members of DIY were talking about their reunion on the main roster, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium launched a vicious attack on the duo. Barrett made sure to run out of harm's way.

As soon as the attack happened, videos of Wade Barrett getting off his chair and running away started making rounds all over social media. The five-time Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to share his hilarious take on the entire thing. The WWE commentator stated that one must know when to walk away and run from the situation.

"You gotta know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, know when to run [Guitar emoji] #WWERaw," Barrett tweeted.

This attack from Imperium marks the beginning of the first feud for DIY on the main roster. With Tommaso Ciampa already going toe to toe with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther, it will be interesting to see how his pairing with Johnny Gargano fares against the other two members of Imperium.

Vince Russo thinks Michael Cole should have taken the interview instead of Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett is massive in size in comparison to the two DIY members. Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed the same.

According to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, the WWE creative team made Michael Cole do the interview instead, as Gargano looked very small in front of Barrett.

"Bro, did you see how much bigger Barrett was than Johnny Gargano in that sit-down interview? Gargano looked like he was his 12-year-old son. The difference in size was un-freakin-believable. Why would you do that? Put Michael Cole in that spot. Why would you put a guy who is a legit professional wrestler sitting down with him where he looked like a little boy," Russo said.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this feud between DIY and Imperium? Sound off in the comments section below.