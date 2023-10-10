Vince Russo says Wade Barrett made WWE RAW star look like his "12-year-old son" (Exclusive)

Johnny Gargano returned on WWE RAW last week to back his friend Tommaso Ciampa, surprising fans with the highly anticipated DIY reunion.

The tag team appeared in a backstage interview segment with Wade Barrett on Monday, which former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized. On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, the latter argued that Wade Barrett is massive in size, whereas Gargano looked like his "12-year-old son."

Vince Russo said the creative team should have used Michael Cole instead of the towering 19-year veteran to conduct the backstage interview. The former writer was quoted as saying:

"Bro, did you see how much bigger Barrett was than Johnny Gargano in that sit-down interview? Gargano looked like he was his 12-year-old son. The difference in size was un-freakin-believable. Why would you do that? Put Michael Cole in that spot. Why would you put a guy who is a legit professional wrestler sitting down with him where he looked like a little boy." [55:30 – 56:20]

The interview ended badly for Gargano and Ciampa after Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci launched a vicious attack on them. The two are expected to engage in a heated feud on WWE RAW, where both teams will look to climb up the tag team division.

You can watch the full video below:

Original plans for DIY on WWE RAW seemingly revealed

Fans were thrilled to see Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano come together last week. However, backstage reports have suggested that the original plan was to have them reunite much earlier on WWE RAW.

The creative team was planning to have Ciampa answer Seth Rollins' open challenge on the June 19 edition of RAW. Their match would have seen The Judgment Day's interference, prompting hometown hero Johnny Gargano to make the final save in Cleveland.

However, those plans were nixed, which reportedly frustrated several people. The two former NXT Champions have officially combined forces on WWE RAW. Latest reports claim that this could soon lead to the fan-favorite stable -- The Way (with RAW Superstars Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) -- making its way back on television.

