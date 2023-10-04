WWE has plans to reunite popular stable on Monday Night RAW - Reports

WWE's current landscape has been filled with stables and trios over the past few years. There are many new and old stable that are currently ruling across all three brands. According to a new report, the management has plans to reunite another popular stable on the red brand.

Last year, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis arrived on WWE's main roster and joined Monday Night RAW. Earlier this year, Indi Hartwell was drafted to the red brand during WWE's annual draft. Meanwhile, Austin Theory was moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

The Way was once one of the popular stables from the developmental brand during the then-Black and Gold Era. According to WWE insider BWE, the management has plans to reunite the stable on WWE's main roster after Ciampa and Gargano reunited on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

A fan on Twitter asked BWE, 'Now that diy is back, any word on The Way reuniting on TV?' The insider replied:

Yes soon." [H/T Ringside News]

All the members, with the exception of Austin Theory, are on the red brand. It will be interesting to see how the group reunites and potentially adds Tommaso Ciampa to the mix.

The Way has held championships on WWE NXT

In 2020, Candice LeRae turned heel to aid her husband, Johnny Gargano, during a match against Tommaso Ciampa. The duo went on to create a new stable on the brand called The Way alongside Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory on NXT.

During their time as a stable, Johnny Gargano captured the NXT North American Championship on two occasions. The stable spent their initial year helping The Rebel Heart win and retain the title against the likes of Damian Priest, Leon Ruff, Kushida, and more.

In 2021, The Way acquired more gold on the developmental brand when Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a Street Fight to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, they lost the titles in around two months to IYO SKY and Zoey Stark.

Earlier this year, The Way once again reunited on the developmental brand during NXT Stand and Deliver. Indi Hartwell and Johnny Gargano won their respective matches at the event, and the group closed out a segment together after Gargano's match, but without Austin Theory.

What are your thoughts on The Way reuniting on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

