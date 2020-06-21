Wade Barrett says he is furious about Drew McIntyre being the WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion.

Wade Barrett once looked destined to be the first British wrestler to win the WWE World Title.

Drew McIntyre became the first-ever Brtish WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett jokingly said on Twitter that he was furious about the fact that Drew McIntyre is the first-ever British WWE Champion as he believes that it should have been him.

Earlier, the former Nexus leader revealed that he was happy with Drew McIntyre being the first Brit to hold the premier title of WWE, but later jokingly backtracked on his claim.

Actually, I’ve had a re-think and I’ve decided I’m not happy for him after all. In fact, I’m ruddy furious. It should have been me. https://t.co/CiHRzI1SgV — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 20, 2020

Wade Barrett's WWE run

Wade Barrett was one of the biggest rising Superstars in the company after he invaded the main roster with his group Nexus. Wade Barrett was the leader of the group and looked destined to be the first-ever British wrestler to hold the biggest title in the company.

In fact, many thought it was only a matter of time before Wade Barrett would become one of the biggest names in the company. However, it wasn’t to be, as his career went downhill after losing to John Cena at TLC in 2010.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre, who was dubbed as the Chosen One by Vince McMahon himself during his first stint with WWE, went on to become the first British wrestler to become the WWE Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year.