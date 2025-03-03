  • home icon
  Wade Barrett sends one-word message after helping Cody Rhodes following John Cena's brutal attack

Wade Barrett sends one-word message after helping Cody Rhodes following John Cena's brutal attack

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 03, 2025 04:19 GMT
The shocking events of last night
The events of last night shocked the WWE Universe (Images via WWE's YouTube and X)

WWE veteran Stu Bennett has sent a message after what happened with John Cena and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena turned heel in a shocking moment and viciously beat Rhodes up at the end of the premium live event.

After Cena's heel turn, the veteran headed backstage with The Rock and Travis Scott. Stu Bennett, aka Wade Barrett, and Michael Cole then entered the ring and helped Cody head backstage.

Shortly after, Bennett sent a one-word message addressed to John Cena.

Check it out here:

"BETRAYAL."
WWE CCO Triple H reacts to John Cena's heel turn

Triple H appeared at the post-show press conference after Elimination Chamber 2025 went off the air. He had the following to say about Cena's shocking heel turn:

"That’s the beauty of John Cena. He has always been the guy to do what is best, but he’s always been the guy to jump out on a limb, to get out there, stick his neck on the line, and gamble on himself. He did that again [at WWE Elimination Chamber] and it was incredible to watch. There was a moment where Cody was down in the ring and Rock, Cena, and Travis Scott were in the aisle and I thought to myself, ‘Holy sh*t. It doesn’t get bigger than that.’ It’s just an epic moment. I feel like it’s one those nights where 20 years from now, people are going to be saying, ‘Holy sh*t. That night in Toronto was incredible.’" [H/T - Fightful]
The Road to WrestleMania 41 has become must-see television all of a sudden following Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Fans are now beyond excited about the eventual face-off between Cody Rhodes and Cena on weekly WWE TV.

The duo will collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All with Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title on the line.

Edited by Harish Raj S
