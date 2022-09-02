"I thought it would be almost impossible" - Wade Barrett had doubts if WWE would ever bring show like Clash at the Castle to the UK

Current WWE commentator Wade Barrett recently shared his thoughts on the company's upcoming Clash at the Castle show.

WWE's next premium live event will take place this Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show is also the first WWE stadium event to air from the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Despite having a solid fanbase in the country, it has always been difficult for the company to host a major show there. Speaking to WWE Global, Wade Barrett, who was born and raised in the UK, said that he initially thought a stadium show in his home country was impossible.

"I’ve got to be honest with you, I didn't see this coming at all. The reason I thought it would be almost impossible is because I remember as a kid watching all the Premium Live Events in WWE at midnight in the UK and they would end at 3am. That's just the time difference. I thought to myself “they can't have the shows in the UK because it is going be on at a strange time in the US”. I think the world has changed now. The world has got a lot smaller with the advent of recent technology and developments."

Massive WWE stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins will be in the Welsh Capital tomorrow night for the historic show.

Clash at the Castle is an event for the fans, says Wade Barrett

WWE has always had a legion of passionate fans in both the United Kingdom and Europe. Therefore, they will undoubtedly be heading to Cardiff for the show this weekend.

Continuing his conversation with WWE Global, Barrett said it is great that fans outside of the US have shows like Clash at the Castle taking place in their vicinity for once.

"I've been to so many WrestleMania’s and, when I'm there, it seems like almost 50% of the fans are flying over from Europe. I think it's great that for once they're getting the easy ride here. There will even be plenty of US fans flying over to Clash at The Castle just to visit and get the UK experience. I think it's great. I hope they enjoy it. It's going to be one hell of a show."

The main event of Clash at the Castle will see the UK's own Drew McIntyre take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior walks away with the gold on September 3.

Tune in to WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 - LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on September 3, 2022, from 10:30 pm IST.

