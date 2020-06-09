Wade Barrett on what Vince McMahon wanted from The Nexus before its debut

In 2010, Wade Barrett head a group of eight rookies of NXT season one. Together, they formed one of WWE's most significant factions called The Nexus. The Nexus took Vince McMahon's WWE RAW by storm the day it arrived. On its debut, The Nexus beat up John Cena and left the entire RAW set up in shambles. Earlier this week marked the tenth anniversary of The Nexus, and its leader took to Twitter to celebrate the moment.

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.



Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.



History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.



You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020

What Vince McMahon told The Nexus before its debut

Wade Barrett was in an interview with Inside The Ropes and discussed The Nexus' debut in the WWE. During the talk, The Nexus leader shared what Vince McMahon told him backstage before the faction hit the ring. Here's what the former WWE Superstar said,

“Vince McMahon speaks to us, he says, ‘OK, this is a huge opportunity for you guys, this is going to be big, we want you to go attack John Cena at the end of the show and smash everything up, here’s what I want you to do, I want you to wear these armbands with the little N on there,’ didn’t give us a reason why we were wearing the N, didn’t give us the name Nexus or anything like that, said, ‘Put these on, Wade you go down, everyone else join him, smash up everything, I want you to rip the ring apart, I want you to trash the table, I want you to punch the security guards, punch the referees, punch Jerry Lawler, beat up Justin Roberts.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Vince McMahon knew exactly what he wanted from the faction. If we take a look back at what The Nexus did on its debut, you can say that Vince McMahon would have been satisfied.

Wade Barrett's career in WWE

Wade Barrett is one of WWE's homegrown Superstars. He was a part of with company from 2006 to 2016. During his stint in the WWE, he had many gimmicks. The most memorable ones were Bad News Barrett and King Barrett. He was also the leader of one of WWE's greatest factions, The Nexus.

In WWE, Barrett won the Intercontinental Championship on five occasions. He is also a former King Of The Ring Winner. Before he left WWE, Barrett allied with Alberto Del Rio, Rusev and Sheamus. Together, they were called the League Of Nations.