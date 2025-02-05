  • home icon
  Wade Barrett welcomes back 41-year-old star to WWE after 4 years

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 05, 2025 06:27 GMT
Wade Barrett is on commentary duties on WWE SmackDown

A popular star made his first WWE appearance in nearly four years at this week's edition of NXT which has got the fans buzzing. Now, Wade Barrett, who serves on the commentary team of SmackDown, has welcomed back Fandango into the fray.

The 41-year-old had over a decade-long run with the Stamford-based promotion from 2006 until his eventual release in June 2021 owing to budget cuts. He joined TNA in 2022 and has been performing for the promotion ever since. A few weeks back, it was announced that WWE and TNA had signed a multi-year partnership that has opened up doors for several cross-promotional appearances.

Fandango seems to have made his return under the same deal at NXT this week, where he appeared under his TNA ring name, JDC. He interrupted Lexis King during his segment and challenged him for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Wade Barrett, who's a commentator for SmackDown, has now dropped a tweet welcoming back JDC to WWE and NXT.

Check out his tweet below:

"Too weird to live, too rare to die. @DirtyDangoCurty is back in #WWENXT," tweeted Barrett.

Wade Barrett is open to facing Drew McIntyre in WWE

In an interview last year, Wade Barrett made it clear that if he was ever to wrestle again, it would be for a dream match against Drew McIntyre. Barrett also mentioned that though they went back a long way and were very close friends in real life, he wouldn't hesitate to go at it against him inside the squared circle.

"Yeah, I think we all know the answer to that. Absolutely, it would be Drew McIntyre. He’s someone I go way back with and very close friends with the guy over the years. He did talk a little smack to me a few weeks ago on RAW and I haven’t forgotten about that. I’m not going to make a major deal of it, but he’s lucky he stopped where he did," said Barrett.

Fans have also been clamoring to see Barrett get cleared for in-ring action. The broadcaster hasn't competed since 2016, embracing several non-wrestling roles.

