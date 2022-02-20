Keith Lee's time at the WWE came to an end due to backstage issues - Reports

American wrestling journalist Wade Keller has revealed reports that current AEW star Keith Lee's attitude had become a major problem that led to his release from WWE.

Former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee was released by WWE in November 2021. The Limitless athlete signed for the promotion in 2018 and broke into the main roster two years later. That same year, the former RAW star pulled off a massive win over Randy Orton in his first premium live event, Payback.

During a recent PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller said that he has no intentions of hurting the AEW star but at the same time believes that the talent is responsible for his own downfall.

"Number two, all this predates COVID and what he went through, including the attitude issues that were going on that I heard about in NXT. I’m not making up the fact that Keith Lee did himself in through his own actions for years in the WWE system. His career has not gone the way it should for reasons I’ve conveyed from what other people have told me who are not out to get him, and there’s no incentive for them to say anything bad about him." - explained Keller. (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Keller highlighted that people don't hate the former NXT Champion and wanted to see a different side to him:

They like him. One of them texted me after his match on Wednesday and was lamenting how he looked and his cardio…again, it wasn’t hateful. It wasn’t mean-spirited. This is somebody who likes him and was hoping they’d see a different Keith Lee.” said Keller.

Keith Lee shares comment which perfectlty portrays his WWE career

The AEW star's time in WWE did not go according to the expectations of both the superstar and his fans.

After last year's Survivor Series, WWE Superstars took to social media to reflect on some glorious moments from the prestigious Survivor Series premium live event over the years.

Ricochet highlighted the 2019 Survivor Series that witnessed the RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT match. The Limitless One happened to be the breakout star in the match who caught everyone's attention after a brilliant performance. But his reply to Ricochet's tweet was not something everybody expected.

