"WAIT A MINUTE" - WWE fans go wild as 37-year-old star teases massive reunion after 12+ years

WWE fans went wild on Twitter after they got to know that 37-year-old star Matt Riddle teased a massive reunion of Edge and Randy Orton after 12+ years.

Edge and Orton were best of friends and were part of a tag team called Rated-RKO during the Ruthless Aggression era. Together they won the World Tag Team Championship in a bout against Ric Flair and Roddy Piper in 2006. The tag team was also known for their feuds with D-Generation X, which consisted of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle was asked if he would want to form a faction of his own to compete against Imperium. He said that if Randy Orton ever comes back, then he wants to form a faction called Rated-RKBro alongside Edge and Orton.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted the interview, and fans went crazy after they saw it.

One fan was left speechless after they got to know what Matt Riddle said.

Another fan tweeted that they think Rated-RKBro is the perfect name for the faction.

This fan tweeted that Randy Orton and Edge should be Tag Team Champions, and Matt Riddle should be the World Champion.

Another fan tweeted that they want this faction to happen and go after The Judgment Day.

One fan tweeted that they miss RK-Bro, which included Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, and would love to see Edge included in the team.

This fan tweeted that they suggested a faction including the three superstars three months ago.

Randy Orton is rumored to return to WWE Television soon

Randy Orton's last appearance on WWE television was on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Matt Riddle against The Usos. RK-Bro lost their titles to Jimmy and Jey Uso, who got some help from Roman Reigns. It was later revealed that Orton was suffering from a back injury and required some time off wrestling.

Now reports have emerged that The Viper could make his return soon. Some fans are speculating a return at SummerSlam, but only time will tell when the superstar will come back.

Fans are wondering if Randy Orton would come back as a heel or a babyface. We'll have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the 14-time World Champion.

