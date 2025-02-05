  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "Wait, he's still alive?" - Fans react as massive star promises to never go back to WWE after Royal Rumble appearance

"Wait, he's still alive?" - Fans react as massive star promises to never go back to WWE after Royal Rumble appearance

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 05, 2025 05:18 GMT
Fans have reacted to the star
Fans have reacted to the star's comments about never going back to WWE (via WWE's website and YouTube)

WWE fans are having a blast on X over a top name's claim that he's never going to come back for another appearance. American YouTuber IShowSpeed was on the receiving end of a thunderous Spear by Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble 2025.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular social media stars in the world today. He has built a massive brand on YouTube and other major social media handles and World Wrestling Entertainment decided to capitalize on the same at Royal Rumble.

also-read-trending Trending

IShowSpeed was Akira Tozawa's replacement in the Men's Royal Rumble Match after the latter was attacked by a frustrated Carmelo Hayes on the entranceway. He was compelled by WWE CCO Triple H to immediately go out and enter the free-for-all.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Bron Breakker hit a devastating Spear on him in a moment that quickly went viral on social media. In a new stream, IShowSpeed made it known that he's never going back to WWE after what happened at Royal Rumble. Here's how fans reacted to his comments on X:

Fans having a laugh over IShowSpeed&#039;s comments (Credit: Fan reactions on X)
Fans having a laugh over IShowSpeed's comments (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

IShowSpeed had a backstage interview with WWE after being thrown out of Men's Royal Rumble

Shortly after he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match, IShowSpeed was interviewed backstage and had some interesting comments to make.

Check out what he said:

“If I had more time, I don’t know why they keep doing this to me, if I had more time, I promise you, I could do way more than y’all think I would,” IShowSpeed said. “Next Royal Rumble, I’m calling out everybody. Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom. It don’t matter who you are. I’m getting all of y’all. Just wait until I start training out there. It ain’t a joke out there.” [H/T - WrestleZone]
youtube-cover

IShowSpeed's comments in his post-Royal Rumble interview and his stream are conflicting and fans are confused. With WrestleMania looming closer, fans would love to see him make an appearance at The Show of Shows.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी