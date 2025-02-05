"Wait, he's still alive?" - Fans react as massive star promises to never go back to WWE after Royal Rumble appearance

WWE fans are having a blast on X over a top name's claim that he's never going to come back for another appearance. American YouTuber IShowSpeed was on the receiving end of a thunderous Spear by Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble 2025.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular social media stars in the world today. He has built a massive brand on YouTube and other major social media handles and World Wrestling Entertainment decided to capitalize on the same at Royal Rumble.

IShowSpeed was Akira Tozawa's replacement in the Men's Royal Rumble Match after the latter was attacked by a frustrated Carmelo Hayes on the entranceway. He was compelled by WWE CCO Triple H to immediately go out and enter the free-for-all.

Bron Breakker hit a devastating Spear on him in a moment that quickly went viral on social media. In a new stream, IShowSpeed made it known that he's never going back to WWE after what happened at Royal Rumble. Here's how fans reacted to his comments on X:

IShowSpeed had a backstage interview with WWE after being thrown out of Men's Royal Rumble

Shortly after he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match, IShowSpeed was interviewed backstage and had some interesting comments to make.

Check out what he said:

“If I had more time, I don’t know why they keep doing this to me, if I had more time, I promise you, I could do way more than y’all think I would,” IShowSpeed said. “Next Royal Rumble, I’m calling out everybody. Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom. It don’t matter who you are. I’m getting all of y’all. Just wait until I start training out there. It ain’t a joke out there.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

IShowSpeed's comments in his post-Royal Rumble interview and his stream are conflicting and fans are confused. With WrestleMania looming closer, fans would love to see him make an appearance at The Show of Shows.

