"Wait what?!" "Is Hollywood not paying enough?" - Fans react to John Cena asking top WWE star to DM him on Twitter

Fans are having a blast over WWE legend John Cena's response to Randy Orton's recent tweet.

John Cena and Randy Orton recently had an amusing exchange on X/Twitter. The Viper asked The Cenation Leader to collaborate with him, and the latter responded by asking Orton to DM him.

The hilarious exchange on X/Twitter received tons of responses from the duo's fans.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for the two former arch-rivals remains to be seen.

John Cena and Randy Orton are incredibly close in real life

It won't be a stretch to call John Cena and Randy Orton two of the biggest superstars in WWE history. Both men made their way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002, and it did not take long for them to make a huge impact. While Cena quickly became SmackDown's biggest star, Orton did well for himself as a ruthless heel on RAW.

The two legends went on to compete for the top prize on multiple occasions over the next decade or so. On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, The Viper opened up about possibly wrestling The Cenation Leader once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. Now, I don’t know how you get there. I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. So that and we, we had some wars back in the day. So like, being able to revisit that after all this time, I think it’s not only something that I would want, I think the fans would eat it up too.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Cena and Orton have had a long list of epic matches back in the day. The duo came very close to competing in a singles match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. In the end, the WWE Championship was contested in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania, with Triple H being added to the mix. Orton was victorious over Cena and Triple H when all was said and done.

Orton made his big return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 after a hiatus that lasted more than a year. He has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown since his massive return. In a few hours, Orton will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, in an attempt to win a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

Drop your reactions to John Cena and Orton's amusing X/Twitter exchange in the comments section below!