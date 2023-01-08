"Waiting to dethrone you" - 39-year-old WWE superstar fires a warning shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther 

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is ready to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther.

Strowman has been on a quest to win the Intercontinental Championship just weeks after his WWE return. He was the clear favorite to win the SmackDown World Cup. However, some interference from Imperium and an out-of-the-world performance from Ricochet resulted in a huge upset in the semi-final stage. Even after that, Imperium has managed to assault Strowman on several occasions, leading to an eventual clash with Gunther.

This week on SmackDown Lowdown, Megan Morant caught up with the Monster of All Monsters. He mentioned that all his focus was on next week's episode of the blue brand, where he would meet The Ring General in an opportunity to claim the prestigious IC title.

"I'm focused on next week. Gunther, that Intercontinental Championship, you better hold it tight, because I promise you, come Green Bay, Wisconsin, when you walk into the frozen Tundra, The Monster is gonna be there waiting to dethrone you and put that title where it belongs. Right around this 40-inch waist. I hope you're ready son." [From 0:28 - 0:45]

Braun Strowman hit the ring to defend Ricochet on WWE SmackDown

This week on the blue brand, Ricochet defeated Top Dolla to win a place in the Men's Royal Rumble match. After the match, all three members of Hit Row ambushed the One and Only and took him down. This forced Strowman to rush down and save his new friend.

During the interview, The Monster of All Monsters also addressed his actions earlier in the evening.

"You know, I've been in the ring with Ricochet and I have nothing but respect for the man. As a WWE Superstar, performer, he is phenomenal. And like you said, he had my back last week when I was outnumbered against Gunther and his clowns. I had to return the favor tonight." [From 0:13 - 0:26]

Next week, as WWE moves to Wisconsin, Strowman will face The Austrian Anomaly in a first-time-ever singles encounter with the fate of the Intercontinental Championship hanging in the balance.

